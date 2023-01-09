The Panthers have the ninth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With Week 18 officially in the books, the Carolina Panthers officially hold the ninth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The franchise has held this pick once before, way back in 2012 when they selected some guy named Luke Kuechly. He was a linebacker out of Boston College who was generally met with skepticism and boos as a draft pick. The Panthers, you see, already had an abundance of linebackers.

We have no idea who, precisely, will be making Panthers picks when the draft starts. We have just a little more of an idea of what the strengths of this roster will be after free agency opens. Quarterback is, right now, the biggest need this team has. That, too, may change by April.

As for the wider draft picture, the ninth pick is a top ten pick in the draft. It’s the same pick they were projected to have entering the week. A loss to the Saints would have put the Panthers at the eighth overall pick, according to tankathon.com. All of that is to say the win over the Saints didn’t really hurt them. That’s for all you fans who were upset that the team won.

I hate to say it, everybody, but it is now officially draft season. Get on with your mocks.