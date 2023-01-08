The official Panthers head coach candidate list

It didn’t even take until Black Monday for news to start breaking about scheduled head coach interviews with the Carolina Panthers. The team has been in the market for a head coach since firing previous head coach Matt Rhule on October 10th, 2022.

The following is a list of candidates, in alphabetical order, confirmed by either the Panthers, Jay Glazer, or reliable reporters with scheduled or completed interviews for the Panthers head coach vacancy.

Current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is not currently on this list because he reached out multiple times to the Panthers and spoke via phone with Panthers owner David Tepper. He’ll be added when and if the team formally interviews him.

Scheduled

Jim Caldwell - former head coach, Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions

Frank Reich - former head coach, Indianapolis Colts

Steve Wilks - interim head coach, Carolina Panthers, former head coach, Arizona Cardinals

Conducted

N/A