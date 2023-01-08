Panthers vs. Saints: Week 18 open game thread

The Panthers were eliminated from the playoffs after a disappointing 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers in Tampa last week, and are now only playing for pride when they travel to the bayou to face off against the Saints at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. this afternoon. The Panthers hope to win this game to finish the season with a 7-10 record, so hopefully they are up to the task ahead of them today.

