Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach

The Carolina Panthers are naming Frank Reich their next head coach.

Reich had spent the last four-and-a-half seasons as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts prior to being let go in the middle of last season. He amassed a 40-33-1 record with the Colts and finished over .500 in three of his four full seasons. He battled quarterback turnover throughout the duration of his tenure but was generally able to lead above average offenses and above average teams.

Prior to his time in Indy, he was the whizzbang offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles that made Carson Wentz actually look good and before winning the Super Bowl with Nick Foles.

Prior to his coaching career, Reich spent several years as Jim Kelly’s backup in Buffalo before spending his last few years as a journeyman. Those journeys contained one stop in Carolina, where he started (and lost) three games in 1995. Consider this a coming home of sorts.