Steve Wilks, Frank Reich get second interviews; Kellen Moore to follow

The Panthers head coaching search is moving on to the next round.

By Jonathan DeLong
Washington Wizards v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have begun conducting second interviews with head coaching candidates this week. Frank Reich and Steve Wilks were the first of the bunch and have completed theirs.

Reich seems to be the frontrunner for the job at the moment, as Tepper seems keen on an offensive minded coach with experience. This report from Josina Anderson seems to further that perception:

But those two aren’t the only candidates around for round two of interviews. Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who just had his first interview with Panthers brass on Tuesday, remained in Charlotte to have a second meeting with the team on Wednesday.

Steve Wilks and Frank Reich seem to be the 1A and 1B in the coaching race while Kellen Moore is there to spice things up. Reich fits what the Panthers want as an experienced offensive minded coach with significant success. However, Wilks has proven he can succeed here and has the backing of the players.

