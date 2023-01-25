Steve Wilks, Frank Reich get second interviews; Kellen Moore to follow

The Carolina Panthers have begun conducting second interviews with head coaching candidates this week. Frank Reich and Steve Wilks were the first of the bunch and have completed theirs.

The #Panthers have interviewed interim coach Steve Wilks a second time, per me and TomPelissero, as their HC search ramps up. Other second interviews are coming, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2023

The Panthers are conducting a second interview with former Colts coach Frank Reich today in Charlotte, per source. He's gained steam as a candidate, with David Tepper seemingly pivoting to more experienced coaches through the process.



Reich played for the Panthers in 1995. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 25, 2023

Reich seems to be the frontrunner for the job at the moment, as Tepper seems keen on an offensive minded coach with experience. This report from Josina Anderson seems to further that perception:

I’m told the #Panthers already have explored possible staff scenarios w/ Frank Reich, prior to today, per league source.



From the beginning ownership expressed interest in an experienced HC w/an offensive background, before allowing process to unfold. Initial mindset may prevail — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 25, 2023

But those two aren’t the only candidates around for round two of interviews. Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who just had his first interview with Panthers brass on Tuesday, remained in Charlotte to have a second meeting with the team on Wednesday.

Steve Wilks and Frank Reich seem to be the 1A and 1B in the coaching race while Kellen Moore is there to spice things up. Reich fits what the Panthers want as an experienced offensive minded coach with significant success. However, Wilks has proven he can succeed here and has the backing of the players.