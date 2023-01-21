2022-23 NFL Playoffs Divisional Weekend: Picks and more, powered by Tallysight

The Divisional Round of the 2022-23 NFL Playoffs is this weekend. Eight teams will enter, four will leave bound for the Conference Championships. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars today while the Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the New York Giants today while the San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys tomorrow.

The Bills (Ken Dorsey), the Eagles (Shane Steichen), and the Cowboys (Kellen Moore) each have an offensive coordinator who the Panthers are waiting to interview for their vacant head coach position. Watch them to see how they call plays or root for their teams to lose so the Panthers can interview them sooner, all are valid reasons to keep an eye on a level of playoff game that the Carolina Panthers haven’t sniffed in seven seasons.

