Panthers-Saints Week 18 matchup set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

The Week 18 schedule has dropped according to the NFL’s official Twitter account, and just as everyone expected the Panthers-Saints Week 18 matchup is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. at 1 p.m. ET.

This news shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone since both the Panthers and Saints are eliminated from the playoffs, and there are simply more important games on the Week 18 schedule to move the Panthers-Saints matchup to a more important time slot.

The Panthers will try to finish the season with 7 wins and a sweep of the Saints, and the Saints will attempt to finish the season in second place in the NFC South with an 8-9 record. The Panthers are currently the underdogs in this matchup according to DraftKings Sportsbook, even if the line has moved slightly in Carolina’s favor to +3.5 points after opening at +4.5 on Sunday night.