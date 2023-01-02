‘Monday Night Football’ Week 17 picks, powered by Tallysight

Week 17’s highest powered game gets the spotlight on Monday Night Football. The Buffalo Bills are visiting the Cincinnati Bengals for a possible AFC Championship preview. Josh Allen and Joe Burrow lead two of the league’s biggest offenses. While both teams have clinched playoff berths already, they are both still in the mix for the number one seed in the AFC and the all-coveted home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

This game could be all fireworks as both teams vie for seeding advantage, or it could be a relatively quiet affair as both teams try to get out healthy and without revealing any more information about their strategies for the post season.

