Sean Payton is interviewing for the Panthers open head coaching position

The Carolina Panthers are certainly leaving no stone unturned in their search for their next head coach.

Sean Payton, long time head coach of the dreaded rival New Orleans Saints, has been “retired” since 2021, however his rights as a head coach are still retained by the Saints, as he had signed an extension through 2024. What this means is simple; any team who wants his services as a coach will need to give up draft capital to the Saints to relieve him of any obligations to them. We haven’t seen a situation like this since Jon Gruden.

The Buccaneers traded two first round picks, two second round picks, and 8 million in cap space to acquire his services. This paid huge and immediate dividends, as the Buccaneers defeated the Raiders (the team that traded him away) in the Super Bowl. While Gruden’s career never surpassed that feat, it appears to be the precedent for a potential trade.

I personally do not see the Saints trading Payton to the Panthers, however with their first round pick in 2023 belonging to the Philadelphia Eagles, it isn’t outside the realm of possibility for the Saints to allow Payton to leave for greener pastures.

Would you embrace Sean Payton as the Panther’s next head coach?