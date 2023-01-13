Panthers Reacts results: Should the Panthers hire Steve Wilks as their next head coach?

The Panthers picked up their seventh win of the year in a 10-7 victory over the Saints to close out the season in Week 18, and while they did not make the playoffs they certainly finished the year much better than they started it. After a 1-4 start under former head coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers closed the season out with a 6-6 record under interim head coach Steve Wilks and were in the hunt for the NFC South title until they were eliminated by the Buccaneers in Week 17.

A few days ago we asked you if you believe the organization should hire Wilks as the full time head coach. The results are now in, and after a .500 finish over the final 12 games under Wilks’ leadership, the majority of you — 69 percent to be exact — want to see the Panthers give Wilks a chance.

I’m not surprised to see a majority opinion that is in favor of Wilks being the next head coach. The Panthers started playing better under his leadership, and it is clear he won over the locker room (which is something that Matt Rhule never accomplished in his tenure).

I’m not sure if it’s the right move to keep Wilks or not, but we’ve seen what happens when David Tepper goes after the hotshot college coach and gives him a huge multi-year deal. I feel like we should give Wilks a chance to see what he can do with a new quarterback and at least a full two years in charge. I mean, to be honest it can’t get much worse than it was when Rhule was in control.

What do you think, Panthers fans? Are you still confident in the direction the Panthers are going? If you don’t think they should hire Wilks, who would you prefer? Feel free to discuss your thoughts on the results of this week’s survey in the comments, and please make sure you sign up for future surveys so your voice is heard!

