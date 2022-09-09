Week 1 NFL Picks, powered by Tallysight

It is opening week for the 2022 season in the NFL and the league is back in full swing after featuring a potential Super Bowl preview last night on Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Now it’s on to the chaos and shenaniganry of the rest of the schedule.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.

There is a lot of consensus among us this week. That shouldn’t be too surprising. A few outlying picks here and there can’t erase the fact that we all formed our opinions from the same preseason and offseason activities.