Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 2 days to go

We’re 4 days away from the Carolina Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is all about the Panthers number one wideout in the number two jersey, DJ Moore.

Let’s all stop to marvel at one hell of a career thus far. Moore has been consistently productive his entire career in the face of quarterback injury and inconsistency. He has remained available in spite of heavy usage. And through all of that he has remained humble and team oriented in the public eye.

If he isn’t the most popular player amongst Panthers fans then he may well be the least controversial. I can’t imagine a negative thing that somebody would have to say about him. In that, he occupies a space in the fan landscape usually occupied for backup quarterbacks sitting behind embattled starters.

In his four years in the league, Moore has record 301 receptions for 4,313 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has also tacked on 282 yards on 29 carries as a series of offensive coordinators have sought to utilize his athleticism behind the line of scrimmage.

2022 saw Moore agree to a three-year, remarkably team friendly deal before the wide receiver market broke all the way open. He’s a Panther through 2025 as it stands right now. If they can manage to give him consistent, let alone talented, quarterback play for those three years then we’ll be lucky to afford his services thereafter.