‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 1 Picks, powered by Tallysight

It is opening night for the 2022 season in the NFL and the league is featuring a potential Super Bowl preview. The year is beginning with Thursday Night Football in Los Angeles as the Buffalo Bills, an AFC favorite, take on the defending champs, the LA Rams.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.

As you can see, we are almost unanimous in our pick here. General manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have formed a strong leadership team for the Carolina Panthers Buffalo Bills and have shown steady improvement year-over-year. We’re not jealous.

While Jon may look like an outsider on the staff as the lone Rams pick, it sure doesn’t feel that way. Brian, Brad, and I chose the Bills, but none of us are aggressively confident in that pick. This is an early game between expected heavy weights in their respective conferences. We’re going to learn a lot about the state of the AFC and the NFC just by watching these two duke it out.