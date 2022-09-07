Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 4 days to go

We’re 4 days away from the Carolina Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is all about the Panthers new kicker, number 4, Eddy Pineiro.

After Zane Gonzalez’s significant groin injury that will sideline him for the whole season, the Panthers needed to find themselves a kicker. They landed on Eddy Pineiro, who kicked for the New York Jets last season but lost the gig this season to Greg Zuerlein. He performed well, making all eight of his field goal attempts and nine of his ten extra point attempts.

Prior to that, he spent the 2019 season with the Chicago Bears, where he was okay but very good by recent Bears kickers standards.

The Panthers will hope his 2021 season was a sign of things to come and he keeps the kicking position solidified in the absence of Zane Gonzalez.