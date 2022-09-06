Panthers open as 1.5-point home favorites for Week 1 matchup with Browns

The Carolina Panthers are expected the 2022 season on the right foot ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, as the opening line from DraftKings Sportsbook has the Panthers as 1.5-point favorites over the Browns. The over/under is currently set at 42 points.

The Panthers are hoping that changes made to the coaching staff (new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo) and at quaterback (Baker Mayfield replaces Sam Darnold as the starter) will be enough to get an offense that struggled last season over the hump and help lead them to an improvement over last season’s 5-12 record.

The Browns are coming off a disappointing 8-9 record in 2021 and have made some changes of their own, notably at quarterback where Baker Mayfield has been moved out of town (and will be on the other sideline in black and blue on Sunday) and replaced by the currently suspended Deshaun Watston. Jacoby Brissett is expected to start on Sunday against the Panthers, and the Browns hope he will be a good enough stopgap to keep them afloat in the AFC North for the first 11 games of the season.

