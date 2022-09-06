Panthers Reacts survey, Week 1: Are the Panthers headed in the right direction?

The Panthers are set to begin the 2022 regular season in just a few days, so it’s time to get an idea how the fanbase feels about the status of the team heading into Week 1 against the Browns.

Please take a few moments and answer the survey question below: Are you confident the Panthers are headed in the right direction? We have a new quarterback in charge of the offense and a new offensive coordinator calling the plays, so hopefully the offense will be an improvement over last season. Do you think the Panthers made enough moves over the offseason to win more than five games this year? Why or why not?

Feel free to discuss your thoughts in the comments, and please make sure you answer the survey question so your voice is heard!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Carolina Panthers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.