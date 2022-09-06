Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 5 days to go

We’re 5 days away from the Carolina Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is all about the Panthers once and presumably future kicker—No. 5, Zane Gonzalez.

“A significant groin injury” that is “long term” is the only information we received from the Panthers before Gonzalez was sent to season ending injured reserve during the preseason. Prior to that, the veteran place kicker had provided stability at a position of recent chaos for Carolina.

We can safely assume that the team wants him in the mix next season for the kicking job if the term of his injury is, ultimately, no longer than a year. Otherwise, they likely would have simply waived him with an injury designation instead of placing him on the reserve list.

Gonzalez would have been entering his sixth season in the NFL, spending time with both the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals before being signed in September of last year by the Panthers off of the Detroit Lions practice squad.

In his career, he has made 91 of 113 fields goals attempted and 127 of 134 extra points attempted. That includes making 11 of 18 field goal attempts from 50 yards or longer and he is currently on a streak of 17 straight field goals made for the Panthers that began last season.