How it’s going for the 2022 Carolina Panthers

The Panthers made plenty of moves this offseason to position the team for bigger and better things in 2022. The most talked-about move is the trade with Cleveland for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who’s been named the Week 1 starter over Sam Darnold. With that addition, the Panthers are expected to be a better team than they have been in the first two years of Matt Rhule’s tenure.

We’ve talked at length about Rhule’s tendency to show improvement in Year 3 of a project, and I believe we’ll see that happen this year in Carolina. To put it bluntly: Rhule has no excuses this year. The Panthers retained the team’s own good free agents and brought in a plethora of new ones to give Rhule a roster that can compete in the NFL.

In good news for Mayfield, the excuse of ‘poor line play’ has finally been addressed with the additions of Austin Corbett, Bradley Bozeman and Ikem Ekwonu. D.J. Moore signed a four-year extension, the Panthers have a quality No. 2 running back to give Christian McCaffrey some much-needed help, and Rhule hired a solid offensive coordinator in Ben McAdoo to run a quality offense.

But what exactly does ‘improvement’ mean, anyway? Should Panthers fans expect to see a division title and a deep playoff run this year? Probably not, but one thing they should see is positive development that leads to more than five wins. We polled the community a few months back to see how many games you thought the Panthers would win this season, and most of you predicted the team would win between six and nine games this year.

The oddsmakers aren’t quite as optimistic as most of our community, but they do believe the Panthers will be a better team this year. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the over/under win total for the Panthers in 2022 is set at 6.5 wins. While it’s not much, it would be a slight improvement over the last two years, when the Panthers finished with five wins in back-to-back seasons.

If I were going to put money on the Panthers’ win total, I believe I would take the over, because while I don’t think the Panthers will be a playoff team in 2022, I do believe they’ll win at least seven games.

I think they’re too talented to go 5-12 or 6-11, and if they can take that famous Year 3 leap that Rhule is known for, I believe we’ll finally see that things are starting to head in the right direction in Carolina.