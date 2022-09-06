How it started for the 2022 Carolina Panthers

The Panthers finished the 2021 season with a disappointing 5-12 record in Matt Rhule’s second year in charge, and over the offseason continued their rebuilding project by bringing back key contributors and adding several quality free agents to the roster.

On defense, the Panthers re-signed cornerback Donte Jackson, safety Juston Burris (who landed on the practice squad), defensive end Marquis Haynes and linebacker Frankie Luvu. They also added a group of free agents to bolster the defense: linebacker Cory Littleton, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and safety Xavier Woods to give defensive coordinator Phil Snow plenty of options to work with.

On offense, the Panthers finally strengthened their offensive line by signing guard Austin Corbett and center Bradley Bozeman in free agency, as well as drafting former N.C. State standout left tackle Ikem Ekwonu with the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Panthers kept their skill player position groups stocked as well: They re-signed tight end Ian Thomas to a three-year, $16.95 million contract, added a solid No. 2 running back in D’Onta Foreman, and added free agent receiver Rashard Higgins. They also signed dynamite wide receiver D.J. Moore to a four-year, $51.9 million extension, keeping one of their best players in Charlotte through the 2025 season.

The biggest story of the offseason, however, was the trade that brought former Browns quarterback — and No. 1 draft pick — Baker Mayfield to Carolina.

The Panthers have held an open competition between Mayfield and Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback job since making the trade before training camp began, and on Aug. 22, named Mayfield the Week 1 starter. We’ll see how that goes, but the Panthers did make moves this offseason to put the team in position for significant improvement over the 2021 performance.