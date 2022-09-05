Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 6 days to go

There are 6 days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season, which means todays countdown piece is devoted to the biggest talk of the offseason — QB Baker Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield’s 2022 offseason was one of the weirder ones in recent memory. The Browns decided to move on from their former number one overall pick, the guy who, y’a know, won them a playoff game against a bitter rival in that team’s home stadium for the first time in 18 years. They instead opted for an (alleged) sexual predator who is now suspended for 11 games. Oh yeah, and they gave him a bunch of guaranteed money too!

But alas. Baker Mayfield showed up and the Panthers pretended to have a QB competition with Sam Darnold. Baker ended up winning. Now, he gets a shot at his former team to kick off the season and dictate the tone for the 2022 schedule. The question is, do we get a Baker Mayfield who is still learning how to play again after an injury riddled 2021 season? Or do we get the guy who beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh who looked like a potential top 10 QB?

I’m excited to find out.