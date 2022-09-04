Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 7 days to go

We’re 7 days away from the Carolina Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is all about the leader of the defense — linebacker Shaq Thompson.

Shaq came to Carolina as the 25th overall draft pick in 2015, a pick many considered a luxury pick at the time with other needs on the roster. Well, the Panthers went 15-1 that season as Shaq rounded out one of the best linebacker groups in franchise history. Since then, Shaq has become the leader of a young defense, as he’s currently sitting at 5th on the Panthers’ all time tackles list.

Shaq Thompson’s last three seasons in Carolina have been huge, with 300+ tackles. However, 2021 really seemed to be his career year, as he added 2 picks and 2 sacks in 14 games as he very much solidified himself as an enforcer on defense. Whenever he was on the field, he jumped off the screen and I believe Phil Snow’s defense utilizes his skillset well.

What are yout thoughts, Panthers fans? Share in the comments!