Panthers Reacts results, Week 4: Are the Panthers headed in the right direction?

The Panthers finally picked up their first win of the 2022 season with a 22-14 victory over the Saints in Week 3. We were hopeful that a win would brighten the mood of Panthers fans, especially a win over a hated division rival, so a few days ago we asked you if you believe the team is headed in the right direction as they look to get back to .500 in Week 4 against the Cardinals.

The results are now in, and thanks to the team’s first win of the season fan confidence jumped up a bit from last week’s 9 percent total. This week, 28 percent of you are still confident the Panthers are headed in the right direction. That’s a 19-point increase from last week’s result, but it’s still down from the 84 percent result we got before Week 1. T

I’m not really surprised to see a jump in the number. Fans start to get more confident after a win, and any time the Panthers beat the Saints it’s a good day in the Carolinas. The only thing that slightly surprises me is that the number is below 30 percent. I honestly thought more fans would get some confidence back, but at the same time I can’t say that I blame people for being cautious with their faith in this team.

Hopefully things continue to trend upward for the Panthers in Week 4, but I’m worried that the Cardinals might be due to pick up a win in this series. The Cardinals have struggled against Carolina in recent years, and the Panthers have won the last six meetings between these two teams, including a 34-10 thrashing in Week 10 of last season. I know that a team being “due for a win” doesn’t really affect on-field results, but it sure feels like that could be the case for Arizona this week. If that’s the case, I expect fan confidence to drop right back down into the single digits in next week’s survey.

Feel free to discuss your thoughts on the results of this week’s survey in the comments, and please make sure you sign up for future surveys so your voice is heard!

