Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 8 days to go

We’re 8 days away from the Carolina Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is all about the presumed comeback player of the year and number one corner on the Panthers roster—No. 8, Jaycee Horn.

Three broken bones in his foot, suffered during his third game in the NFL, were all that stood between Horn and a legendary rookie season. Too much? Maybe, but injury has done little to dampen fan expectations for this 2021 first round pick. Those first two and a half games that he played were sensational. Add in that he is now being coached by the well-known-to-Panthers-fans Steve Wilks and optimism for Horns second season can’t be anything but high.

It’s pretty easy to nitpick Horns’ first couple of games with the Panthers because that is all the tape we really have on him. He allowed two completions on seven targets for a total of 18 yards and one touchdown surrendered, per Pro Football Focus. That touchdown became the source of a lot of discussion around the quality of Horn’s play, but the fact of the matter was that it was a perfect throw and a great catch. And that’s it. That’s really all we have to talk about in terms of his regular season experience.

Which circles us back around to the optimism surrounding his return. When we saw him, he was good. He also flashed the potential to be great. Feed that to a fanbase that is hungry for anything good, let alone one thing great, and this is what you get.

Will he live up to the hype? Surpass it? We’ll see soon. I, for one fan, am just keeping my fingers crossed in hopes that he stays healthy for the whole season.