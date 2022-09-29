‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 4 Picks, powered by Tallysight

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with what should be a highly anticipated playoff preview. The 2021 AFC Champions and Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals are hosting a resurgent Miami Dolphins team. Instead, the 1-2 Bengals are looking to get their offensive line on track for the season so that second-year quarterback Joe Burrow can hope to match a high octane Dolphins offense.

As you can see, there is not a lot of faith to spare in the Bengals new offensive line. Maybe we don’t trust the guys they have, maybe we’re just traumatized by years of not trusting the Panthers line. Our therapists are trying, but they simply are not talented enough to unpack a web that tangled.