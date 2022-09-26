Monday Night Football Week 3 picks, powered by Tallysight

Divisional games are heating up in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. The Carolina Panthers won a hilarious game over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon and the New York Giants are set to take on their most hated rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, tonight on Monday Night Football on ESPN.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.

Clearly, we were all impressed with what we saw in Week 2 when the Panthers were thoroughly outclassed by rookie head coach Brian Daboll. Mix in a Cowboys team led by back up quarterback Cooper Rush and our staff has more faith in the miracles they have seen closely than the ones that have yet to be delivered.