Panthers open as 1-point home favorites for Week 4 matchup with Cardinals

The Carolina Panthers picked up their first win of the 2022 season in Week 3 against the Saints when they held on to a 22-14 victory thanks to a heroic effort by the defense, and as a result the opening line from DraftKings Sportsbook has the Panthers as 1-point home favorites over the Cardinals. The over/under is currently set at 45 points.

The Panthers are hoping they can put back-to-back wins on the board to get back to .500 to avoid falling too far behind the Buccaneers in the NFC South race. The offense is still struggling, but hopefully this is the week that things finally start to turn around with offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and quarterback Baker Mayfield in the fold.

The Cardinals are coming off a 20-12 loss to the Rams in Week 3 and are hoping to improve their 11-6 record from 2021 that placed them second in the NFC West. The Panthers dominated the Cardinals 34-10 the last time these two teams played in Week 10 of last season.

