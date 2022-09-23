Week 3 NFL Picks, powered by Tallysight

Welcome to Week 3 proper, where football weather is starting to set in and our technical difficulties seem to have abated. Come for the consensus, stay for the occasional upset. CSR is picking every game every week just for you. This week features the start of divisional play for the Carolina Panthers. The New Orleans Saints, meanwhile, have the Panthers as their last divisional opponent, putting them halfway through the most important part of their schedule already. They are fighting for relevance while the Panthers are hoping to avoid setting a record for earliest elimination from playoff contention.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.