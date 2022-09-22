Keep Sounding: Panthers vs Giants recap, Panthers vs Saints preview

The Carolina Panthers lost yet another ugly football game on a late field goal. Brian and Jon talk about another Panthers disappointment before looking ahead to this weekend’s divisional tilt against the New Orleans Saints. Here are the topics of discussion:
- A recap of the game against the New York Giants and how it made us sad
- Our thoughts on Baker Mayfield so far and the offensive struggles in general
- Christian McCaffrey being not hurt at the moment
- The defense playing well and a couple of shoutouts to standout performers
- Who is to blame for the Panthers shooting themselves in the foot
- The Saints struggling offense and the weapons we’re most worried about
- Alvin Kamara is somehow the worst running back the Panthers have faced so far this season
- Can the offense move the ball against the Saints pretty good defense?
- Score predictions
