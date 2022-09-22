Keep Sounding: Panthers vs Giants recap, Panthers vs Saints preview

The Carolina Panthers lost yet another ugly football game on a late field goal. Brian and Jon talk about another Panthers disappointment before looking ahead to this weekend’s divisional tilt against the New Orleans Saints. Here are the topics of discussion:

A recap of the game against the New York Giants and how it made us sad

Our thoughts on Baker Mayfield so far and the offensive struggles in general

Christian McCaffrey being not hurt at the moment

The defense playing well and a couple of shoutouts to standout performers

Who is to blame for the Panthers shooting themselves in the foot

The Saints struggling offense and the weapons we’re most worried about

Alvin Kamara is somehow the worst running back the Panthers have faced so far this season

Can the offense move the ball against the Saints pretty good defense?

Score predictions

