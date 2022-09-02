Keep Sounding Podcast: Preseason wrap-up, Panthers vs Browns preview

We have real football to talk about! The Carolina Panthers take on the Cleveland Browns next week. We get you ready for that early since Brian will be out of town next week. But first, we put a bow on the preseason. Here’s what we talk about:

The Panthers shut out the Bills in the last preseason game. There’s meaning to that.

Takeaways from the last preseason game and the preseason as a whole

Any surprise cuts and players that made the final 53

Trades of Laviska Shenault and Dennis Daley on cutdown day

Injuries to Sam Darnold and Zane Gonzalez

The Browns don’t have their quarterback, but other pieces are there

Baker Mayfield’s comment about playing the Browns

Excitement for the season that hasn’t been there in recent seasons

Players we think will break out this season

Score predictions, including a new predictor

