Keep Sounding Podcast: Preseason wrap-up, Panthers vs Browns preview

We have real football to talk about! The Carolina Panthers take on the Cleveland Browns next week. We get you ready for that early since Brian will be out of town next week. But first, we put a bow on the preseason. Here’s what we talk about:
- The Panthers shut out the Bills in the last preseason game. There’s meaning to that.
- Takeaways from the last preseason game and the preseason as a whole
- Any surprise cuts and players that made the final 53
- Trades of Laviska Shenault and Dennis Daley on cutdown day
- Injuries to Sam Darnold and Zane Gonzalez
- The Browns don’t have their quarterback, but other pieces are there
- Baker Mayfield’s comment about playing the Browns
- Excitement for the season that hasn’t been there in recent seasons
- Players we think will break out this season
- Score predictions, including a new predictor
