Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 9 days to go

We’re 9 (!) days away from the Carolina Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is all about the newest quarterback on the Panthers roster—No. 9, Matt Corral.

Often called “Golden” by his friends—if his friends were Brian and I—Corral presents an opportunity that the Carolina Panthers haven’t seen in a while. Namely, the ability to have a young quarterback who has the time to grow into a potential NFL starter. The Panthers didn’t take Corral because of how good he is right now, they drafted him because of how good he might be down the road.

A preseason lisfranc injury has derailed the plan for his development this season. Corral will be forced to spend the season developing in the class room instead of on the practice fields for the Panthers. Still, he could hardly ask for a better place to learn. Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and PJ Walker present a wide variety of professional experiences in that quarterback room. From playoff experience to the routine habits of the regular season to the cautionary tales of whatever, exactly, happened to the 2021 Panthers, they will be able to share it all with the rookie. ‘Golden’ Corral will have a veritable buffet of educational opportunities available during his rookie season.

What kind of meal will he make of all that? Well, we’ll just have to wait a year or three to find out.