Panthers open as 3-point home underdogs for Week 3 matchup with Saints

The Carolina Panthers fell short in Week 2 against the Giants when they lost 19-16 thanks to a late 56-yard field goal by former Panther Graham Gano, and as a result the opening line from DraftKings Sportsbook has the Panthers as 3-point home underdogs to the Saints. The over/under is currently set at 41 points.

The Panthers are hoping that Week 3 is the week that things finally start to turn around, and that the changes they made over the offseason (new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and new starting quarterback Baker Mayfield) will finally start to pay dividends on the field and get them over the hump they’ve been stuck on for the last several years.

The Saints are coming off a 20-10 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 2 and are hoping to improve their disappointing 9-8 record from 2021 that placed them second in the NFC South. The Panthers and Saints split their season series last year, with the Panthers winning in Week 2 and the Saints getting their revenge in Week 17.

