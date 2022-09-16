Week 2 NFL Picks, powered by Tallysight

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season got off to a bang last night with 75% of CSR’s staff correctly picking the Kansas City Chiefs as the winner. Now we look towards all of Sunday’s match ups to give you the best advice we are going to give you for each game.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

Once again, our very own Brian Beversluis is having technical difficulties. I’m not going to write out each and every pick he made for this weekend, but if you are dying to have the rest of our picks balanced by his then I would suggest the following rule of thumb: wherever two or more of us agreed on a pick, assume Brian chose the team less favored. He is, afterall, a Panthers fan.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.