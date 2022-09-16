Panthers Reacts results, Week 2: Are the Panthers headed in the right direction?

The Panthers kicked off the 2022 season in disappointing fashion last week when they lost in what turned out to be a 26-24 nail biter to the Browns in Week 1. Unfortunately the final score doesn’t really tell us just how terrible the Panthers were for the first 45-50 minutes of the game, and I think a lot of fans took notice of just how awful the team was before they finally started putting a comeback together.

A few days ago we asked you if you believe the team is headed in the right direction as they look to rebound from last week’s loss in Week 2 against the Giants. The results are now in, and the fan confidence took a significant dive: only 44 percent of you are still confident the Panthers are headed in the right direction. That’s a 40-point drop from last week’s result, and if you watched the Panthers-Browns game you probably shouldn’t be surprised that it dropped as much as it did.

I’m not surprised at all, to be completely honest with you. The Panthers were utterly horrible in Week 1, and despite the final score being decided on a 58-yard field goal with just 0:08 left in regulation (and a controversial roughing the passer penalty that set up the game-winning kick), the Panthers did not deserve to have a chance to win at the end.

Hopefully things get better for the Panthers in Week 2, but the Giants are coming into this matchup on a high note after they upset the Titans last week. The Giants also completely outplayed the Panthers the last time these two teams met, so I’m not sure that any confidence in the team is warranted as things currently stand. I hope they find a way to prove me wrong on Sunday, though.

