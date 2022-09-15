‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 2 Picks, powered by Tallysight

Welcome to Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Season and the second consecutive Thursday Night Football matchup featuring expected Super Bowl contenders. While last week showed a possible Super Bowl preview, this week might as well be an AFC Championship soft opening. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that could weigh heavily on playoff seeding.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.

Forgive Brian’s absence from said pretty table. Technical difficulty, like age, comes for us all. He picked the Chargers, for the record. Likely a nod towards his allergy to consensus.