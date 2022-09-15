Keep Sounding: Week 1 recap, Week 2 preview

The Carolina Panthers dropped their season opener to the Cleveland Browns in the Baker Mayfield revenge game. We recap the loss and share our thoughts and takeaways. We then move on to a discussion about this weekend’s match-up with the New York Giants. The topics of discussion:
- The Panthers making a habits of getting our hopes up then dashing them, but we’ll stay optimistic
- The timeline of emotions watching the game
- How Baker Mayfield looked in his first start
- The offensive line and particularly Ikem Ekwonu’s struggles with Myles Garrett and the Browns front four
- The decision to play for a field goal on the Panthers final offensive drive
- How our perception of the game can change based on how accurately a kicker can kick one field goal
- The Giants Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans and the return of Saquon Barkley
- Daniel Jones home/road splits
- The Panthers opportunities against a weaker Giants defense
- Scoring predictions
