Monday Night Football Week 1 picks, powered by Tallysight

Whew! Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is coming to a close tonight in Seattle with a Russell Wilson reunion special. The Denver Broncos are taking on the Seahawks in a game that is sure to technically qualify as football. Will the Seahawks prove Geno Smith stans right after years of waiting? Will Wilson’s wheels literally fall off, proving Seattle right for moving on so soon? Only time will tell.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.

Fine, there goes all the mystery I tried to build up in the opening graf for y’all. Not a one of us thinks that Seattle’s current attempt at roster building is geared for success. Whatever Wilson has left in his tank has to be better than the combination of Smith and Drew Lock.

Honestly, screw the moneyline, the most entertaining bet in Seattle this season might be a weekly pot asking if [whichever quarterback finished last week’s game] is going to get benched for performance in this week’s game.