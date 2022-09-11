Panthers open as 2.5-point road underdogs for Week 2 matchup with Giants

The Carolina Panthers fell short in their comeback bid against the Browns in Week 1 when they lost 26-24 thanks to a late 58-yard field goal by rookie Cade York, and as a result the opening line from DraftKings Sportsbook has the Panthers as 2.5-point road underdogs to the Giants. The over/under is currently set at 42.5 points.

The Panthers are hoping that Week 2 starts off better than Week 1 did and they don’t find themselves in a 14-point hole early in the game, and they hope the changes they made over the offseason (new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and new starting quarterback Baker Mayfield) will finally start to pay dividends on the field and get them over the hump they’ve been stuck on for the last several years.

The Giants are coming off a 21-20 win over the Titans in Week 1 and are hoping to improve their disappointing 4-13 record from 2021 that placed them last in the NFC East. The Panthers and Giants faced off in Week 7 last season, and it was a forgettable night for Carolina as the Giants handily beat the Panthers 25-3 in MetLife Stadium.

