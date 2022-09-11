Panthers vs. Browns: How to watch Week 1 matchup

The Panthers will see their first action of the 2022 season when they face the Browns in Week 1 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, September 11 at 1 p.m. ET. This will be a game to watch for Panthers fans as it will be the team’s first test against an opponent when the game actually matters.

The last time these two teams met, the Panthers didn’t have a great day as they lost 26-20 in Week 14 of the 2018 season. The Panthers are 4-2 all time against the Browns, with all six games being played in the regular season. The Panthers are hoping to turn their fortunes around against the Browns after losing two of their last three games against them. The Browns are forging a new path this year without the leadership of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who just so happens to be starting for the Panthers on Sunday.

Below you will find all the information you need to follow the action as it happens live.

Game day information

What: Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns

When: Sunday, September 11 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

TV: CBS; Spero Dedes, Jay Feely (coverage map)

Streaming: FuboTV, NFL on CBS (tv login req.), Paramount Plus (subscription req.) Yahoo! Sports, Panthers mobile app

Radio: Panthers radio (local); Anish Shroff

Spanish Radio: Panthers radio (local); Jaime Moreno, Antonio Ramos

Weather: H-79°, L-67° / Scattered T-Storms / 6 mph ESE wind / 58% rain (complete forecast)

Odds: Panthers -2, Browns +2 | O/U 42 | Moneyline: Panthers -125, Browns +105

Miscellaneous information

Mobile app

You can download the official Panthers app to get live score updates during the game straight to your phone. Also, if you live in the N.C./S.C. market you can listen to the live radio broadcast of every game with the app. You can find the Panthers app in your phone’s app store or you can download the app here.

Online streaming

FuboTV: You can stream and record live NFL games on FuboTV if you purchase a monthly subscription to their service.

CBS Sports: You can stream live NFL games broadcast on CBS on CBS.com. (Note: A tv login is required for this service.)

Paramount Plus: You can stream live NFL games broadcast on CBS on Paramount Plus. (Note: A subscription is required for this service.)

Yahoo! Sports: You can stream live NFL games on Yahoo! Sports’ mobile app.

Panthers.com: You can stream all Panthers games on their website. (Note: This option is only available for in-market fans.)

NFL Plus: You can stream all NFL regular season games on demand if you purchase NFL Plus. It’s a little pricey at $29.99 (plus) or $79.99 (premium) per year, but the premium version includes ad-free access to All-22 film. If you’re just desperate to watch the Panthers game there is a 7-day free trial, but sign up at your own risk if you’re one of those people who forgets to cancel before the free trial is over.

To find more ways to watch the Panthers, click here.

TV replays

NFL Network will air condensed replays of a selected group of regular season games throughout the week. To see if/when the Panthers’ game will be replayed, you can check NFL Network’s television schedule for more information.

Uniforms

The Panthers will wear white jerseys for this game.

Odds

You can find info on NFL game odds by visiting DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stay tuned for a live update thread when the game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday!

