Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 10 days to go

We’re 10 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 10 on the roster — punter Johnny Hekker.

If you get excited about good punting, this article is for you!

The Panthers signed Hekker as a free agent this offseason on a 3-year, $7.6 million contract. Hekker had spent his entire 10-year career with the Rams before coming to Carolina. Over the past decade he has established himself as one of the league’s best punters as evidenced by his four All-Pro and four Pro Bowl awards.

Hekker’s career average of 46.7 yards currently ranks fifth in NFL history. He was named to the 2010’s All-Decade team along with fellow punter Shane Lechler. His resume is impeccable.

He also has one of the more fun nicknames in the league (at least it’s a nickname in my house) of “Johnny Oh-my-heck-er”. I love punts. I love puns. Sue me.

The potential problem with signing a 32-year-old who was a member of the previous decade’s All-Decade team is that his best years are probably behind him. The last two seasons, in fact, have been two of the worst in Hekker’s career. After averaging 47.4 yards per punt in 2019 he slipped to 45.6 yards in 2020 followed by a career low last year of 44.2 yards. That said, he did his part in helping the Rams win the Super Bowl last season.

In 2021 the Panthers cycled through three different punters. Ryan Winslow had 13 punts, Joseph Charlton had 21, and Lachlan Edwards had 38. None of them are returning in 2022. Carolina needed to end this carousel of mediocrity. While Johnny Hekker might be a little past his prime and a few years removed from his last All-Pro award, he should bring consistency and good enough performance to elevate the punt team when compared to a season ago.

What do you think, Panthers fans? Will Johnny Hekker recapture his All-Pro glory, or will Father Time claim yet another victim?