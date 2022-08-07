Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 35 days to go

We’re 35 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 35 on the roster — cornerback Kalon Barnes.

The Panthers drafted the 23-year-old Barnes (6’0, 185) in the seventh round (No. 242 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played college football at Baylor.

Below is a brief summary of his college career, courtesy of the team’s website:

Played four seasons at Baylor (2018-21). Barnes set a combine record with his 40 time of 4.23, the fastest by a defensive player. Made career high 24 tackles after starting 10 games in senior season in 2021. Added three tackles for loss and an interception. Won the 100-meter outdoor sprint at 10.43 at the USC Invitational in 2019 as a member of the track team.

Barnes will compete with Madre Harper, Duke Dawson, Devin Jones, Stantley Thomas-Oliver and Chris Westry for a depth spot in the secondary, so it’s likely that he’ll have to show he can contribute on special teams if he wants the best shot at making the 53-man roster.

