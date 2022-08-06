Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 36 days to go

We’re 36 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 36 on the roster — cornerback Madre Harper.

The Panthers signed the 24-year-old Harper (6’1, 195) to their practice squad in September 2021 and activated him for the final two games of the season before signing him to a reserve/future contract in Jan. 2022. He was signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2020, and also spent time with the Giants before landing in Carolina. He played college football at Oklahoma State before transferring to Southern Illinois in 2018. In 2019 he was named All-MVFC honorable mention after ranking 17th in the nation with 12 pass breakups.

Below is a brief summary of his career, courtesy of the team’s website:

Spent time on Raiders and Panthers practice squad in 2021, before seeing action in the final three games with Carolina. In 2020, signed as an undrafted free agent by Las Vegas and was signed to practice squad. Signed to Giants active roster and saw action in nine games, making five tackles and one fumble recovery.

Harper will compete with Kalon Barnes, Duke Dawson, Devin Jones, Stantley Thomas-Oliver and Chris Westry for a depth spot in the secondary, so it’s likely that he’ll have to show he can contribute on special teams if he wants the best shot at making the 53-man roster.

What are you expecting from Harper this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!