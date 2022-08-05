Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 37 days to go

We’re 37 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 37 on the roster — running back John Lovett.

The Panthers signed Lovett (6’0, 210) as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He played college football at Baylor for four years before transferring to Penn State.

Below is a brief summary of his college career, courtesy of the team’s website:

John Lovett played one season at Penn State (2021) after transferring from Baylor where he played for four seasons (2017-20). Finished Baylor career with 17 rushing touchdowns.

Lovett will compete with Spencer Brown and Darius Bradwell with the hope that he can impress the coaching staff enough to convince them to part ways with either Chuba Hubbard or D’Onta Foreman when the roster is trimmed to 53 players. If he’s unable to accomplish that goal, Lovett could be a candidate for the practice squad, or if he puts enough positive film out there he could be available for another team to take a flyer on him once he’s cut from the Panthers’ roster.

What are you expecting from Lovett this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll find a way onto the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!