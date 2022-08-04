Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 38 days to go

We’re 38 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 38 on the roster — defensive back Myles Hartsfield.

The Panthers signed the 25-year-old Hartsfield (5’11, 210) as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He played college football at Ole Miss, where he totaled 167 career tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions and 17 pass break ups in four years.

Below is a brief summary of his career, courtesy of the team’s website:

Played in 10 games with a career-best nine starts for Carolina in 2021. Had a career high of 29 solo tackles, while totaling 44 tackles and one sack. Played in all 16 games in 2020, tallying 13 tackles and tied for the team lead with two fumble recoveries. Made one tackle for loss and one pass deflection. Had two rushes for two yards on offense, becoming first player in franchise history with offensive and defensive snaps and at least one tackle and rush yard in same season.

Hartsfield has experience playing all three phases of the game as a defensive back, running back and special teamer for the Panthers, but with the addition of Xavier Woods and the return of Juston Burris and Jaycee Horn, I’m not sure Hartsfield will see a lot of action outside of special teams in 2022. However, his versatility and value as a special teamer all but guarantees him a spot on the 53-man roster this season.

What are you expecting from Hartsfield this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll see much action outside of special teams? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!