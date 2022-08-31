The Panthers announce their first look practice squad

The Carolina Panthers have announced fourteen practice squad signings, with room for two more. Expect those spots to fill up and some of those filled to cycle through different players in the coming hours and days. All fourteen players signed so far were among those released yesterday from their own preseason roster.

2022 practice squad

Sam Tecklenburg, C

Deonte Brown, OL

Josh Babicz, TE

Colin Thompson, TE

John Lovett, RB

Ra’Shaun Henry, WR

Derek Wright, WR

Austin Larkin, DE

Drew Jordan, DE

Arron Mosby, LB

Tae Hayes, CB

Madre Harper, CB

Juston Burris, S

Kenny Robinson, S