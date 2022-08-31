Panthers get their kicker, sign Eddy Pineiro to one year deal

The Carolina Panthers have signed kicker Eddy Pineiro to a one-year deal.

Pineiro has been around the league since signing with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent the 2018 and 2020 seasons on injured reserve. He has spent time with the Raiders, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Washington Commanders, but has only kicked in regular season games for the Chicago Bears and the New York Jets.

His Bears stop is likely how he found a home in Charlotte. Panthers Special Teams coordinator Chris Tabor was coaching for Chicago when Pineiro was there in 2019.

For his career, Pineiro has made 31 of 36 attempted field goals across 21 games for an 86.1% conversion rate. He has converted 36 of 39 extra point attempts for a 92.3% rate. He has also average 60.4 yards per kickoff across 52 kickoffs, including 26 touchbacks.