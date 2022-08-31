Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 11 days to go

We’re 11 days away from the Carolina Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is all about the healthiest back up quarterback on the Panthers roster—No. 11, PJ Walker.

Head coach Matt Rhule and Walker go back to their days at Temple together. For all that Rhule’s reliance on players he knows has become a bit of a punchline around here, that familiarity has served both Walker and the Panthers quite well. Walker has been a known and available commodity at a time of great, often self-inflicted, quarterback instability for the Panthers. He certainly takes more risks that one might like. He was clearly considered QB4 at the start of camp this summer. However, his health and talent remained undiminished by the end of camp and that earned him the number two spot for however long Sam Darnold remains injured.

It isn’t that Walker is a below average back up, he’s just cheaper to cut. His propensity for turnovers also makes it easier to talk yourself into letting him go over a former number three overall draft pick. That propensity for turnovers, however, is the other side of the coin that makes you wish you could keep him. He is a confident player. Walker doesn’t walk cold onto the field just to get shaken by the first defender who gets a handful of his jersey. He pushes where he shouldn’t, sure, but he also isn’t afraid to push when needed. That is an underrated quality in a back up quarterback who is often going to be asked to play at a time when their team is playing from behind. It’s also why he has a 2-0 record as a starter as a Panther.

Will Walker be a Panther for long? All signs point to no, but we should appreciate him while we he’s here. If nothing else, he always kept fans on the edges of their seats.