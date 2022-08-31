Panthers appear ready to start the 2022 season

I get it, in the grand scheme of things preseason games mean nothing. Just because you beat a strong team in the preseason, you shouldn’t let that fool you into thinking you’re as good as they are based on that game. Especially when your opponent starts it’s backups and your team players mostly starters. Yet here I am feeling good about the Panthers after their 21-0 preseason win over the Bills and here’s why.

They took care of business

The Panthers starters handled the Bills backups pretty decisively, just as you would hope and expect. As a long time Panthers fan, I’m not too used to that. I mean, I do routinely get my homer on this time of year, this year it just feels a little different. Typically the Panthers play up or down to the level of competition. Instead the Panthers looked solid on both sides of the ball, especially the defense. Hell the Bills offense didn’t cross the 50 until late in the second quarter. Plus the team depth as a whole looks better than it has in years. A shut out is a shut out, even in preseason.

I think my positive vibe starts with Baker Mayfield

I know his history so I’m not going over the top just yet, but let me just say it’s nice to have a quarterback that can handle pressure once again. Mayfield reminds me of Jake Delhomme in that regard. Actually in many ways he reminds me of Delhomme, a more mobile version of Delhomme though. Just wait until Christian McCaffrey is back on the field. Mayfield is going to love getting that guy the ball and I am here for it.

I see you Shi Smith

Smith has been balling out in my view, making the most of his 22 snaps against the Bills (3 receptions, 32 yards, 1 touchdown). I was thinking he was on the bubble coming into training camp, but his roster spot is solid if only for his special teams play. I love those strong hands. I wouldn’t hesitate to put him in the slot at any point in a game.

The offensive line is still a work in process

While improved in talent they still need time to gel as a unit. Ickem Ekwonu played better in this game and I can see the potential to be really good. He’s going to have some growing pains though given his game one match-up with Myles Garrett. Overall I didn’t like how much penetration the Bills defensive line was getting throughout the game. I hope we can get Bradley Bozeman back soon. He might be the center piece to the line we need.

Where did John Lovett come from?

Yes he’s another Matt Rhule legacy player from Baylor, but he needs no favors. I love his combination of burst and tough running. He knows how to get that last yard. I love his hands too. He caught all four of his targets for 36 yards, and he had 71 combined yards. I’m not sure he makes the roster but he definitely will at least make a practice squad somewhere.

All hail the dump truck

Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. is calling defensive tackle Derrick Brown the dump truck and I approve. I find Smith an entertaining game announcer partly due to his unorthodox style. He’s not smooth and is awkward with his word selection sometimes, but he is always good for a few zingers every broadcast. For example, “You have to be ashamed if you let Sam Darnold stiff arm you for a touchdown”. Agent 89 needs to be promoted to the Panthers’ weekly broadcast crew.

All that said, if you could script a final preseason game I think the Panthers win against the Bills would have been close to what you would want (injuries aside). The team seems to have a level of confidence we haven’t seen in a while and I’m here for it.

Keep pounding!