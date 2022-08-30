Presenting the Panthers initial final 53-man roster

Now that rosters are trimmed, we have a firmer idea of what the 2022 Carolina Panthers are going to look like. This will likely fluctuate a bit over the next few days as rosters around the league settle and Scott “in on every deal” Fitterer has the opportunity to see what outside talent is available.

We know this is going to change for many reasons, not least of which because the Panthers decided not to carry a kicker on their “final” roster. Likely they are using that space to carry Sam Darnold into the regular season so that they can, ultimately, return him from the injured reserve designation that he will be receiving tomorrow.

For now, here are your 2022 Carolina Panthers:

Offense (26)

Quarterbacks (3)

Baker Mayfield

PJ Walker

Sam Darnold

Running Backs (3)

Christian McCaffrey

Chuba Hubbard

D’Onta Foreman

Wide Receivers (7)

Shi Smith

Laviska Shenault Jr

Andre Roberts

DJ Moore

Terrace Marshall Jr

Rashard Higgins

Robbie Anderson

Tight Ends (4)

Ian Thomas

Tommy Tremble

Stephen Sullivan

Giovanni Ricci

Offensive Tackles (4)

Taylor Moton

Ikem Ekwonu

Brady Christensen

Cameron Erving

Offensive Guards (4)

Austin Corbett

Pat Elflein*

Michael Jordan

Cade Mays

Center (1)

Bradley Bozeman*

Defense (25)

Defensive Tackles (6)

Derrick Brown

Matt Ioannidis

Daviyon Nixon

Phil Hoskins

Bravvion Roy

Marquan McCall

Defensive Ends (4)

Brian Burns

Marquis Haynes Sr

Yetur Gross-Matos

Amaré Barno

Linebackers (5)

Shaq Thompson

Frankie Luvu

Cory Littleton

Brandon Smith

Damien Wilson

Corners (6)

Jaycee Horn

Donte Jackson

Myles Hartsfield

CJ Henderson

Keith Taylor Jr

Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Safeties (4)

Jeremy Chinn

Xavier Woods

Sam Franklin Jr

Sean Chandler

Special Teams (2)

Kicker (0)

N/A

Punter (1)

Johnny Hekker

Long Snapper (1)

JJ Jansen

Injured Reserve (3)

Matt Corral, QB

Zane Gonzales, K

Julian Stanford, LB

* Pat Elflein and Bradley Bozeman are listed on the team website as G/C and C/G, respectively.