Presenting the Panthers initial final 53-man roster

Don’t worry, we’ll do this all again before they kickoff with their actually finalized roster in Week One against the Browns.

By Walker Clement
Christian McCaffrey, the current starting RB for the Carolina Panthers
We saw initial because this is likely to change in the coming days as rosters across the league settle as well as in the coming weeks as injuries occur.
Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Now that rosters are trimmed, we have a firmer idea of what the 2022 Carolina Panthers are going to look like. This will likely fluctuate a bit over the next few days as rosters around the league settle and Scott “in on every deal” Fitterer has the opportunity to see what outside talent is available.

We know this is going to change for many reasons, not least of which because the Panthers decided not to carry a kicker on their “final” roster. Likely they are using that space to carry Sam Darnold into the regular season so that they can, ultimately, return him from the injured reserve designation that he will be receiving tomorrow.

For now, here are your 2022 Carolina Panthers:

Offense (26)

Quarterbacks (3)

Baker Mayfield
PJ Walker
Sam Darnold

Running Backs (3)

Christian McCaffrey
Chuba Hubbard
D’Onta Foreman

Wide Receivers (7)

Shi Smith
Laviska Shenault Jr
Andre Roberts
DJ Moore
Terrace Marshall Jr
Rashard Higgins
Robbie Anderson

Tight Ends (4)

Ian Thomas
Tommy Tremble
Stephen Sullivan
Giovanni Ricci

Offensive Tackles (4)

Taylor Moton
Ikem Ekwonu
Brady Christensen
Cameron Erving

Offensive Guards (4)
Austin Corbett
Pat Elflein*
Michael Jordan
Cade Mays

Center (1)

Bradley Bozeman*

Defense (25)

Defensive Tackles (6)

Derrick Brown
Matt Ioannidis
Daviyon Nixon
Phil Hoskins
Bravvion Roy
Marquan McCall

Defensive Ends (4)

Brian Burns
Marquis Haynes Sr
Yetur Gross-Matos
Amaré Barno

Linebackers (5)

Shaq Thompson
Frankie Luvu
Cory Littleton
Brandon Smith
Damien Wilson

Corners (6)

Jaycee Horn
Donte Jackson
Myles Hartsfield
CJ Henderson
Keith Taylor Jr
Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Safeties (4)

Jeremy Chinn
Xavier Woods
Sam Franklin Jr
Sean Chandler

Special Teams (2)

Kicker (0)

N/A

Punter (1)

Johnny Hekker

Long Snapper (1)

JJ Jansen

Injured Reserve (3)

Matt Corral, QB
Zane Gonzales, K
Julian Stanford, LB

* Pat Elflein and Bradley Bozeman are listed on the team website as G/C and C/G, respectively.

