Presenting the Panthers initial final 53-man roster

Now that rosters are trimmed, we have a firmer idea of what the 2022 Carolina Panthers are going to look like. This will likely fluctuate a bit over the next few days as rosters around the league settle and Scott “in on every deal” Fitterer has the opportunity to see what outside talent is available.
We know this is going to change for many reasons, not least of which because the Panthers decided not to carry a kicker on their “final” roster. Likely they are using that space to carry Sam Darnold into the regular season so that they can, ultimately, return him from the injured reserve designation that he will be receiving tomorrow.
For now, here are your 2022 Carolina Panthers:
Offense (26)
Quarterbacks (3)
Baker Mayfield
PJ Walker
Sam Darnold
Running Backs (3)
Christian McCaffrey
Chuba Hubbard
D’Onta Foreman
Wide Receivers (7)
Shi Smith
Laviska Shenault Jr
Andre Roberts
DJ Moore
Terrace Marshall Jr
Rashard Higgins
Robbie Anderson
Tight Ends (4)
Ian Thomas
Tommy Tremble
Stephen Sullivan
Giovanni Ricci
Offensive Tackles (4)
Taylor Moton
Ikem Ekwonu
Brady Christensen
Cameron Erving
Offensive Guards (4)
Austin Corbett
Pat Elflein*
Michael Jordan
Cade Mays
Center (1)
Bradley Bozeman*
Defense (25)
Defensive Tackles (6)
Derrick Brown
Matt Ioannidis
Daviyon Nixon
Phil Hoskins
Bravvion Roy
Marquan McCall
Defensive Ends (4)
Brian Burns
Marquis Haynes Sr
Yetur Gross-Matos
Amaré Barno
Linebackers (5)
Shaq Thompson
Frankie Luvu
Cory Littleton
Brandon Smith
Damien Wilson
Corners (6)
Jaycee Horn
Donte Jackson
Myles Hartsfield
CJ Henderson
Keith Taylor Jr
Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
Safeties (4)
Jeremy Chinn
Xavier Woods
Sam Franklin Jr
Sean Chandler
Special Teams (2)
Kicker (0)
N/A
Punter (1)
Johnny Hekker
Long Snapper (1)
JJ Jansen
Injured Reserve (3)
Matt Corral, QB
Zane Gonzales, K
Julian Stanford, LB
* Pat Elflein and Bradley Bozeman are listed on the team website as G/C and C/G, respectively.
Loading comments...