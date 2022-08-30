 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Panthers roster cuts 2022: Carolina culls to final 53-man roster

Rhule and Fitterer show their work today on the hard choices for who will make the 2022 Carolina Panthers.

By Walker Clement
/ new
NFL: AUG 26 Preseason - Bills at Panthers Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Questions old and new will be addressed today for the 2022 Carolina Panthers as they have to cut their roster down to 53 players by 4 PM EST. A crowded wide receiver room got even more so last night while the vacancy at place kicker is still looming large. Keep an eye out for trades, as well. If there is anything we know with this Panthers front office its that nothing will be settled until the deadline.

Keep your eyes here for an updated list and discussion of who has been cut throughout the day.

More From Cat Scratch Reader

Loading comments...