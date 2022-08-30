Final update, Panthers roster cuts 2022: Carolina culls to final 53-man roster

Questions old and new will be addressed today for the 2022 Carolina Panthers as they have to cut their roster down to 53 players by 4 PM EST. A crowded wide receiver room got even more so last night while the vacancy at place kicker is still looming large. Keep an eye out for trades, as well. If there is anything we know with this Panthers front office its that nothing will be settled until the deadline.
Keep your eyes here for an updated list and discussion of who has been cut throughout the day.
Cuts
Deonte Brown, G
Darryl Johnson, DE
Keith Kirkwood, WR
Madre Harper, DB
Mike Horton, iOL
John Lovett, RB
Ra'Shaun Henry, WR
Josh Watson, LB
Sam Tecklenburg, C
Austin Larkin, DE
Charleston Rambo, WR
Tae Hayes, CB
Kenny Robinson, S
Derek Wright, WR
Drew Jordan, DE
Brandon Zylstra, WR
Kalon Barnes, CB
Colin Thompson, TE
Spencer Brown, RB
CJ Saunders, WR
Josh Babicz, TE
Arron Mosby, LB
Isaiah Graham-Mobley, LB
Frank Herron, DT
Juston Burris, S
Zane Gonzales, K (Injured Reserve)
Julian Stanford, LB (Injured Reserve)
Discussion
- Brown is a strong practice squad candidate. He is a promising 2021 draft pick who is still in more need of development than our surprisingly deep OL group can foster. Look for him to be back with the Panthers in some capacity this year.
- Johnson is a surprise veteran cut for a DL group whose biggest question is depth.
- Kirkwood is the obvious first choice cut after they traded for Laviska Shenault Jr yesterday. He'll catch on somewhere as a reliable veteran presence.
- Horton is another likely practice squad candidate for a team that is deeper at OL than they have been in years.
- Tecklenburg is another strong practice squad candidate, if he doesn't retire again. He's a Matt Rhule favorite from Baylor days who has quietly impressed everytime he has been asked to perform.
- Rambo was a member of the unofficial All Name team this preseason. Hopefully we'll have the pleasure of reading that he latches on here or elsewhere when the practice squad dust settles.
- Hayes is a casualty of a deep secondary. He'll be on the practice squad if he doesn't get claimed by a needy team on waivers.
- Robinson was a 2020 5th round draft pick by the Panthers who never rose above 'depth'. They have made a conscious effort to improve their safety play this offseason and that left less room for Robinson
